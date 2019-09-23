Smith allowed one hit but struck out two during the ninth inning to post a save in a 4-1 victory against the Giants on Sunday.

Since returning from back tightness a week ago, Smith has posted 3.1 shutout innings with two saves and five strikeouts. Dating back to Aug. 24, he's converted five straight save chances and allowed three runs in 9.2 innings. Overall, he is 5-0 with 34 saves, 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 63.1 innings this season.