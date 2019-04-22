Smith worked around a walk and a hit to earn his fifth save of the year during a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Giants closer really only earned two outs, but a relay from right field threw out Jung Ho Kang at the plate for the game's final out. With that play, Smith avoided his first blown save of the year. He is 5-for-5 in save opportunities with a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings.