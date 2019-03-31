Smith earned his first save of the season, setting the Padres down in order with two strikeouts in the ninth during a 3-2 victory Saturday.

The 29-year-old had one career save prior to 2018, but he converted 14 of 18 save opportunities once he became the Giants closer at the end of June last year. He didn't yield a run during six spring training innings and looked sharp in his 2019 debut Saturday night.