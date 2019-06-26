Smith picked up the save with a spotless ninth inning against Colorado on Tuesday, striking out two.

Smith was called upon to protect a two-run lead and once again delivered, needing only 11 pitches to set down the middle of Colorado's lineup in order. That makes 21 straight save conversions to begin the year for Smith, who now owns a 1.95 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 13.6 K/9. He remains a prime candidate to be traded, however, which could potentially move him to a setup role.