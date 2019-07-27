Smith allowed one hit in his one inning of work Friday, closing out a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres for his 25th save of the season.

The Giants claimed the lead with a Pablo Sandoval solo shot, and Smith made that stand up as the game-winning hit. Smith has excellent ratios -- 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 65:11 K:BB across 45.1 innings this season. With the Giants continuing to pile up wins recently, it's becoming more likely they'll hold onto their All-Star closer at the trade deadline.