Giants' Will Smith: Reaches 25-save plateau
Smith allowed one hit in his one inning of work Friday, closing out a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres for his 25th save of the season.
The Giants claimed the lead with a Pablo Sandoval solo shot, and Smith made that stand up as the game-winning hit. Smith has excellent ratios -- 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 65:11 K:BB across 45.1 innings this season. With the Giants continuing to pile up wins recently, it's becoming more likely they'll hold onto their All-Star closer at the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...