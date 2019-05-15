Smith struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Smith entered the game in the ninth inning with only a one-run cushion, but never came close to surrendering the lead by striking out the side on just 13 pitches. He now has 11 saves on the season, good for top five in the National League. With a 0.84 WHIP and 2.70 ERA paired with 20 strikeouts across 16.2 innings, he has also provided strong strikeout and ratio numbers, making him a reliable closing option.