Smith allowed one hit but threw a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Rockies.

Smith labored a bit -- he needed 18 pitches to get the final three outs -- but ultimately managed to record his 12th save of the season without any major difficulty. It was his first save in nearly three weeks, largely due to the fact that the Giants have won only seven games since Aug. 23. Smith appears to still have a handle on the team's closer role, though it isn't likely he'll draw a multitude of opportunities prior to season's end.