Smith tossed a perfect ninth inning in Friday's 2-1 win, striking out two and earning his 14th save of the season.

Playing for the 26-36 Giants hasn't afforded many opportunities to Smith in the closer role, but he's converted all of his chances so far. The 29-year-old owns a 2.28 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across 23.2 innings this season. He continues to be the Giants' best option for ninth-inning duties.