Smith gave up no hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to record his 22nd save in a 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Smith cruised through the ninth inning to nail down his 22nd save of the season. Smith looks to carry his success from June into July as he posted eight saves with a 1.54 ERA in 12 appearances last month. The left-hander has a 1-0 record with a 2.10 ERA heading into the All-Star break.