Smith struck out three and walked two across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Smith entered the game in the eighth inning and stranded the tying run at third base by striking out Paul Goldschmidt. He surrendered two walks in the ninth frame but ultimately recovered to earn his 31st save of the season. He's been one of the more consistent closers throughout the campaign, maintaining a 2.90 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 85 strikeouts across 59 frames.