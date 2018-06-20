Giants' Will Smith: Records four outs Tuesday
Smith walked one and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Miami.
The 28-year-old fired a scoreless eighth inning and recorded another out in the ninth before giving way to Sam Dyson for the save. Fellow southpaw Tony Watson was given the night off for rest, which is why Smith was allowed to get to Derek Dietrich in the final frame. The veteran reliever has been dominant in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 0.90 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 20 innings. Giants' closer Hunter Strickland underwent hand surgery Tuesday, but Sam Dyson and Tony Watson figure to see the bulk of save opportunities (based on matchups), keeping Smith in a setup role for the time being.
