Giants' Will Smith: Resumes throwing following Tommy John surgery
Smith (elbow) was able to play catch Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's great news for the southpaw reliever, as this marks the first time that Smith has been able to play catch since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. The 28-year-old obviously still has a ways to go in his rehab, but this is certainly a positive first step in his lengthy recovery.
Giants' Will Smith: Officially placed on DL
Giants' Will Smith: Successfully undergoes surgery Thursday
Giants' Will Smith: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Giants' Will Smith: Mulling Tommy John surgery after second opinion
Giants' Will Smith: Headed for second opinion
Giants' Will Smith: MRI reveals elbow strain and sprain
