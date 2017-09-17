Play

Smith (elbow) was able to play catch Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's great news for the southpaw reliever, as this marks the first time that Smith has been able to play catch since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. The 28-year-old obviously still has a ways to go in his rehab, but this is certainly a positive first step in his lengthy recovery.

