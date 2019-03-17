Giants' Will Smith: Scoreless spring continues
Smith fired a scoreless inning while striking out two in Saturday's spring win over the Padres.
Smith has only appeared in three spring games, but he has allowed just two baserunners without giving up any runs. The 28-year-old has little to prove after taking over as the Giants' closer last season and running with the job (2.55 ERA, 4.7 K/BB ratio and 14 saves). Mark Melancon -- who was initially signed to serve as closer in 2018 -- has struggled mightily this spring (11.57 ERA in five appearances), making Smith the unquestioned close to begin the 2019 campaign.
