Smith blew the save and took the loss Monday, allowing a three-run home run in the ninth inning against Houston.

With the Giants clinging to a 1-0 lead, Smith entered the game and issued two walks before Marwin Gonzalez muscled one out to left-center field. It will probably end up being nothing more than a blip in an otherwise stellar season for Smith. He still has the second-best FIP among relievers (1.50) and he had taken to the ninth-inning role brilliantly before Monday's slip-up.