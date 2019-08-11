Smith allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Smith didn't make things easy on himself as he issued a two-out walk to put the tying run on base, but he was able to strike out Alex Dickerson to close out the contest. The veteran left-hander is 28-for-30 in save opportunities and has a 2.50 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 72:12 K:BB over 50.1 innings.