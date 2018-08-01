Smith had one strikeout and allowed one hit Tuesday against the Padres during a scoreless 10th inning to record the save.

Smith continued his stellar season with the only blemish Tuesday being a two-out single allowed to Manuel Margot. The 29-year-old has a 1.31 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 48:7 K:BB over 34.1 innings on the season.