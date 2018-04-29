Giants' Will Smith: Set to come off disabled list
Smith will be activated off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith has nearly completed his rehab assignment, pitching both Wednesday and Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento without any setbacks. He'll come off the DL on Wednesday and should fall into a setup role out of the bullpen.
