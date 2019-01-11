Giants' Will Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Smith had a solid year at the back end of the Giants bullpen with a 2.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 71:15 K:BB and 14 saves, though manager Bruce Bochy wouldn't commit to him as the team's closer for 2019. The 29-year-old is the best bet to open the season in the closer's role, but should be featured in a high-leverage role regardless.
