Smith (back) remains unavailable to pitch Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Smith hasn't taken the mound since allowing one run while recording his 32nd save Friday due to the back inflammation. It unclear how long the left-hander is expected to remain sidelined. The Giants are currently without their top relievers with Tony Watson (wrist) likely done for the season and Reyes Moronta (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list.

