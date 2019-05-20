Smith whiffed all three batters he faced to earn the save Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Smith was called upon to preserve a one-run lead in the 10th inning and had little problem doing so, striking out the side on just 13 pitches. He now has 12 saves on the season, and has yet to blow an opportunity. With 26 strikeouts in 18.2 innings to go along with a 0.80 WHIP and 2.89 ERA he is among the more stable closers in the league.