Smith (elbow) threw 17 pitches over one inning during his rehab appearance with High A-San Jose on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The rehab appearance is Smith's first after undergoing Tommy John in March 2017. The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear again Sunday in San Jose before moving up to Triple-A Sacramento, and is still expected to return from the disabled list around May 1.