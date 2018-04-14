Giants' Will Smith: Successful first rehab appearance
Smith (elbow) threw 17 pitches over one inning during his rehab appearance with High A-San Jose on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The rehab appearance is Smith's first after undergoing Tommy John in March 2017. The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear again Sunday in San Jose before moving up to Triple-A Sacramento, and is still expected to return from the disabled list around May 1.
