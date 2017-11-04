Smith (elbow) was removed from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Smith underwent Tommy John surgery in March, but was able to start throwing again in September, which marked the first step in his recovery. It's still expected that the reliever will miss a little time at the beginning of the 2018 season, as Smith still has a long ways to go before returning to action.

