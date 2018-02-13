Manager Bruce Bochy said Smith (elbow) is targeting May 1 as his return date, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith is reportedly being very cautious with his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and his freshly determined timetable lines him up to miss the first month of the season. While he hasn't suffered any setbacks since picking up a throwing program back in September, the Giants don't want to risk him aggravating the injury by rushing him back too quickly. Smith should slide back in as the team's top bullpen lefty when he's finally healthy.