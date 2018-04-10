Smith (elbow) threw 13 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith is targeting a May 1 return, as the southpaw has been rehabbing his elbow after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017. Barring any setbacks, an early May activation from the DL looks to be obtainable, although the Giants will likely continue being cautious with him.