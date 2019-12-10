Wilson was traded to the Giants on Tuesday along with Zack Cozart (shoulder) in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

After being drafted by the Angels with the No. 15 overall pick in June, the 21-year-old bat-first infielder didn't quite live up to expectations in his pro debut. This was the price the Angels had to pay to get Cozart's contract (due $12.7 million in 2020) off the books, which they hope precedes a big free-agent signing or two. If Wilson reaches his potential, he will be a second baseman with a plus hit tool and plus power.