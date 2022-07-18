The Giants have selected Kempner with the 106th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Kempner was the second Gonzaga starting pitcher to come off the board in the third round, with Trystan Vrieling landing with the Yankees at pick No. 100. The six-foot right-hander missed significant time this spring due to a finger injury, but when healthy, he was able to generate weak contact and make bats miss with an upper-90s fastball and low-80s slider. One potential concern for Kempner is that he sports a sidearm slot delivery that can be difficult to repeat, leading to occasional command issues.