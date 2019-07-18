Jerez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jerez will provide the Giants with a fresh bullpen arm after the team used four relievers for a combined five innings during Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies. The lefty issued two walks across a scoreless relief appearance during his last stint with the big club. Andrew Suarez was sent to Sacramento to free up a roster spot for Jerez.

