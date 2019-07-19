Giants' Williams Jerez: Earns first win
Jerez (1-0) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Mets to one run on two hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts over two innings in relief.
Jerez came into the 15th inning with the game tied 1-1 and held the Mets scoreless until the 16th frame, when he served up a go-ahead solo home run to Pete Alonso. Luckily, the Giants came through with a ninth-inning rally for the win. Jerez, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Thursday's game, owns a 3.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over both of his appearances this season.
