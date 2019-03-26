Giants' Williams Jerez: Heads to San Francisco
The Angels traded Jerez to the Giants on Tuesday in exchange for pitcher Chris Stratton.
Jerez boasts a mid-90s fastball from the left side and has put up some impressive strikeout rates in the minors, but control has been an issue at every stop. Since adding starting pitching depth was a major priority for the Angels heading into Opening Day, the 26-year-old reliever was deemed an expendable piece. He'll likely open the season at Triple-A Sacramento with his new organization but shouldn't have to wait long before getting a look in the big leagues.
