Jerez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jerez will replace Nick Vincent -- who was placed on the injured list with a pectoral strain -- on the roster and in the bullpen. The 27-year-old Jerez has made one appearance for the big club this season, picking up the win with a scoreless inning of relief (despite two walks) against the Rockies earlier in the month.

More News
Our Latest Stories