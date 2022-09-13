Calhoun had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Calhoun is set to see his first major-league action with the Giants after being traded June 23 in exchange for Steven Duggar. He'll immediately get a shot in the starting nine, serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh Monday evening.
