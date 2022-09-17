Calhoun was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
Calhoun was recalled by the Giants on Monday and went 1-for-8 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over four games with the big-league club. However, he'll head back to the minors after Heliot Ramos was called up Saturday.
More News
-
Giants' Willie Calhoun: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Giants' Willie Calhoun: Traded to Giants•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hopes to be traded after demotion•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sent down by Rangers•