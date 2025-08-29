Adames went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

It was the fourth multi-homer game of the season and second such effort of the month for Adames, who piled up at least three RBI for the seventh time this year. The slugging shortstop has provided plenty of power and speed production despite a poor average lately -- Adames is slashing .233/.358/.651 with six big flies, eight RBI and three stolen bases over his last 53 plate appearances.