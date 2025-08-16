Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.

Adames entered Friday 0-for-18 over his previous five games. He snapped the slump with a third-inning solo shot, and he was also able to swipe a bag for the first time since June 24 versus the Marlins. The shortstop was hot coming out of the All-Star break, but he's reverted to his early-season form over the last week. He's now at a .223/.309/.398 slash line with 19 homers, five steals, 62 RBI and 71 runs scored over 121 contests.