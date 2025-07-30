Adames went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

Adames continued his hot second-half hitting -- he's now 16-for-41 (.390) with four homers and nine RBI since the All-Star break. His long ball Tuesday was just one of two base hits for the Giants in this low-scoring loss. Adames is up to 16 homers, 57 RBI, 64 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .238/.325/.415 slash line across 107 contests. He's been batting third or fourth frequently since the break after hitting lower in the order at the tail end of June.