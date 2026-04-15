Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.

All the game's scoring came on solo homers, with Adames accounting for the Giants' only run when he hammered a Brady Singer sweeper over the left-field fence in the fifth inning. The shortstop has racked up five multi-hit performances over the last seven games with seven doubles and two homers among his 11 hits, but somehow he has only three RBI to show for that impressive surge as the rest of the San Francisco offense struggles around him.