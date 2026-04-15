Giants' Willy Adames: Stays hot in Tuesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adames went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Reds.
All the game's scoring came on solo homers, with Adames accounting for the Giants' only run when he hammered a Brady Singer sweeper over the left-field fence in the fifth inning. The shortstop has racked up five multi-hit performances over the last seven games with seven doubles and two homers among his 11 hits, but somehow he has only three RBI to show for that impressive surge as the rest of the San Francisco offense struggles around him.
More News
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Goes yard Friday•
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Multi-hit effort in defeat•
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Busts slump with big game Tuesday•
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Getting turn in leadoff spot•
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Spring struggles continue Sunday•
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Launches 30th homer•