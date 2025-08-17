Adames went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

Adames singled to left field in the sixth inning, then stole second before coming around to score the Giants' lone run. The 29-year-old shortstop has now recorded a hit and a stolen base in back-to-back outings after going 0-for-18 over his previous five games. He's now slashing .235/.316/.480 with 19 runs scored, 14 RBI, seven homers, four doubles and two stolen bases across 114 plate appearances since the All-Star break.