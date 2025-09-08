Adames went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Adames failed to record a hit but reached base on two free passes and stole second in the fourth inning. The shortstop has struggled following a hot end to August, going hitless in three of his last five outings. Overall, he's slashing .228/.317/.425 with 86 runs scored, 78 RBI, 27 long balls and nine stolen bases across 603 plate appearances in 143 games this season.