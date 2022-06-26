Flores went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Reds.

Flores went yard in the sixth inning. This was his second homer and fourth multi-hit performance in his last eight games. The 30-year-old infielder is up to a .249/.320/.418 slash line with nine long balls, a team-leading 40 RBI, 37 runs scored and 13 doubles through 66 contests. He's seen regular playing time throughout the season, but he doesn't have a guaranteed spot in the lineup with the Giants' infield at essentially full health. Flores should still work his way into the lineup regularly as Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are expected to draw regular rest days, though a strict platoon is unlikely to develop.