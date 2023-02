Flores (personal) reported to the Giants' spring training facility in Arizona on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Flores spent the past few days with his family following the birth of his son Thursday, but he's now in camp having missed minimal time. The 31-year-old had a .229/.316/.394 slash line with 19 home runs in 602 plate appearances last season, and he shouldn't have any issues being ready in time for Opening Day.