Flores went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored during Tuesday's loss at Colorado.

Flores tacked on a pair of insurance runs for the Giants with a two-run homer against Mychal Givens in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, the Rockies completed a seventh-inning rally for the win. Flores, who now has two long balls this season, was making his fourth straight start with infielder Tommy La Stella's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list.