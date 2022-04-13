Flores went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 13-2 victory over San Diego.

He was sitting with just one hit entering play Tuesday, but Flores exploded along with the rest of the Giants' offense. Flores singled and scored in the first and second innings before launching a solo shot off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers to push the score to its 13-2 final. He'll look to keep the momentum going as he sees additional playing time with infielders Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria still on the shelf.