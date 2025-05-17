Flores went 3-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Athletics.

Flores set career highs with three homers and eight RBI in a single game. He took three different pitchers deep, including a grand slam off Athletics starter JP Sears in the third inning to open the scoring. With the monster game, Flores is back in a tie with Aaron Judge for first in the majors with 41 RBI. He's added 10 homers, 23 runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles while slashing .266/.318/.468 over 44 contests. Flores has carved out a near-everyday role between first base and designated hitter, though he'll occasionally sit against a right-handed pitcher.