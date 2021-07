Flores went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, walk and strikeout as San Francisco fell to Arizona 5-3 on Thursday.

Flores gave San Francisco a 3-2 lead with his fourth inning shot off opposing starter Merrill Kelly but those would be the last runs San Francisco scored. In his first July contest, Flores continued a scorching June that saw him slash .301/.342/.534 with 12 runs and nine RBI and remains a prominent cog for San Francisco.