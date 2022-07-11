Flores went 4-for-6 with two home runs, two runs and four RBI in a 12-0 win against the Padres on Sunday.

Flores was the driving force behind San Francisco's resounding victory with home runs in the third and ninth and singles in the fourth and sixth. The 31-year-old now has three homers in his last two games and 12 on the season, which puts him on pace to surpass his career high of 18 set in 2021 and 2017. The four hit-game was Flores' first of the season and first multi-hit performance since June 25.