Flores went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.

After lining an RBI single in the sixth frame, Flores tied the game at 6-6 with a solo homer off Reds right-hander Tony Santillan in the eighth inning. The veteran infielder is searching for a bounce-back campaign in 2025, and he's off to a fast start by batting .273 with five long balls, 14 RBI and seven runs scored over 44 at-bats (12 games) to open the season.