Flores (knee) exited Sunday's game versus the Dodgers with right knee discomfort, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Flores went 2-for-2 in the contest before he was replaced by J.D. Davis. It doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, but with the Giants fading fast in the wild-card race, Flores may get some extra time off over the last week of the season if he's not feeling 100 percent.
