Flores and the Giants agreed Monday on a two-year contract extension that includes a mutual option for the 2025 season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Though Flores hasn't graded out well defensively during his time in San Francisco, he's been valuable as a plug-in player at three infield spots or at designated hitter and has fared at least a league-average level or better against both left- and right-handed pitching in three seasons with the Giants. The righty-hitting Flores profiles as a short-side platoon player when the Giants are at full strength, but since that's rarely been the case during his tenure in San Francisco, he's been able to handle a quasi-everyday role through each of his first three seasons. He leads the Giants in plate appearances (523) in 2022 and is slashing .235/.319/.414 with 18 home runs, 66 runs and 65 RBI while maintaining 9.6 and 16.6 percent walk and strikeout rates, respectively.