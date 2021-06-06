Flores (hamstring) will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Cubs, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Back in action after a two-game layoff due to a tight hamstring, Flores could be in position to take on a full-time role at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. The Giants moved Evan Longoria (shoulder) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, and manager Gabe Kapler acknowledged that the veteran third baseman would need 4-to-6 weeks to recover from his injury. In addition to Flores, the Giants could look to Mauricio Dubon and the newly recalled Thairo Estrada to help fill in at third base while Longoria is on the shelf.