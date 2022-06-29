Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.